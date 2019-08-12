Catastrophic flooding that is hampering food production and raising prices. √

Is that an Obama re-election spike in 2012? And is that a dip following the election of Donald Trump? Retailers in the space believe so.



"The whole industry kind of took a little pause after the election of Trump," said Brandon J. Garrett, director of marketing at The Ready Store, which sells a wide range of prep products online and via catalog. "I think everyone was kind of waiting to see what kind of leader he was going to be and where he would take the country."



[...]



When Mr. Trump won, "sales started a downward decline," Mr. Allbee [Emergency Essentials] said. "In short summary, what we understand is when the left is in power, the right panics."



Although, later inflammatory tweets like this one sent preps back through the roof, according to MarketWatch:



Prep and Save in California. "We've had the largest days we've ever had. Our business [has seen] between a 200% and 400% increase." (Source: MarketWatch)

Research carried out by Dr Mills, Lecturer in Criminology in the School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research, included interviews with preppers based in 18 states to examine their motivations for hoarding items. It found that, though fear of President Obama and his political agenda played a role, those who engaged in the activity were motivated more by the general culture of fear that informs modern mainstream American society. Further, the research argues that a regular flow of recommendations from the US government on how to prepare for potential disasters, including, for example, advice to stockpile water, have, to an extent, helped fuel the growth of 'prepping'.



[...] modern preppers are responding to a general sense of fear and concern about risks including economic collapse, cyber-attacks, terrorism, pandemics and environmental disasters, causing them to seek self-sufficiency 'just in case' the worst should happen. Much of this fear is not derived from extreme ideologies, but nevertheless remains connected to established right-wing politics in America, which views Obama and other Democratic Party leaders exclusively through fear.



He said: 'Fear is now deeply entrenched in modern American culture and is the principal reason that so many citizens are engaging in 'prepping'. Many believe that the government's response in the event of a calamity, whether it's a natural disaster or an act of terrorism, simply won't be adequate to meet their needs. Many also believe that, under Democrat leadership, America becomes more vulnerable to terrorist attacks, financial collapse, and international hostility.



Source

the instinct for self-preservation and the desire to thrive under all conditions is far older than any Google Trends chart could ever track.

