A growing number of groups in US states are preparing protests against the lockdowns on May 1.
I've found two sites that are publishing information on the protests.
American Revolution 2.0
Open The States
Check out your state and see what's upcoming.
As far as I can tell, this is not a top-down single-leader movement. It's a state by state proposition. That would be a good thing. Groups in each state should run their own operations.
Here is a quote from American Revolution 2.0:
Governor Executive Orders violate the United States Constitution and negate the responsibility of individual citizens for their 'Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness'. The precedent set by removing these Constitutional Rights is staggering and to date unheard of.Of course, agencies like the CDC and the World Health Organization appoint themselves the "new global governance." Their job is painting as bleak a picture as possible, making it seem that, without their top-down control, the population of Earth would be decimated.
This is always the way of tyrants. How else can they justify their criminal actions?
The endless invention of enemies is a strategy as old as the hills.
Peace and prosperity are stakes through the hearts of vampires.
For the CDC and WHO and Bill Gates, the idea that someone somewhere might be living free and healthy on his own accord...THAT to them is the virus which must be conquered.
To accomplish this victory, they enlist the help of public and private meddlers and gossipers and snitches and censors, whose only thrill in life is finding "rule-breakers." Therefore, the more rules the better.
The culture of society is becoming more infantile every day — wash your hands, wash them again, don't touch your face, stay indoors, wear a mask, wear gloves, stand six feet apart, wait in line, don't breathe on your neighbor, be polite, watch TV for marching orders — but those people who still understand what freedom means are under no obligation to cater to that "culture."
Lowest common denominator is not a principle contained in the Constitution. In fact, wherever the principle is found, it's a cover for dictatorship. For example, the ubiquitous "we're all in this together" is a massage for the brainless.
Translation: "You're all one giant cheese glob, and we, the World Health Organization, with Bill Gates money, are pressing the two pieces of toast together and making the sandwich."
State by state, the protests against unconstitutional insanity are scheduled for May 1.
