A car driven by an active duty airman has crashed close to the scene of the death of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car driven on the wrong side of the road by the wife of a US diplomat.The report of the new crash highlights concerns thatThe crash that led to Dunn's death occurred after Anne Sacoolas had been driving for some distance on the wrong side of the road. The local MP Andrea Leadsom has been contacted by the Harry Dunn campaign and said she would be in touch with Northamptonshire police over the latest incident.Radd Seiger, the spokesman for the Dunn campaign, tweeted a picture of the right-hand drive crashed car that had ploughed into a wall after turning a corner.Seiger complained:Dunn's family are campaigning for the extradition of Sacoolas back to the UK to face a charge of death by reckless driving.The latest development came as the most senior civil servant in the Foreign Office saidHe also revealed the interpretation followed discussions between British government and US government lawyers.The description of this interpretation given to the foreign affairs select committee by Sir Simon McDonald, the permanent undersecretary and head of the diplomatic service, will add fuel to the efforts of the Dunn family to mountA dispute over disclosure of papers to the Dunn family lawyers has held up the review's start.The Foreign Office accepted a US government claim that as the wife of a CIA agent working at the US intelligence base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity.The Crown Prosecution Service has subsequently charged her with causing death by reckless driving, but the US government has rejected the British extradition request.It has now emerged that the UK Foreign Office lawyers discussed her diplomatic status with their US state department counterparts in the immediate aftermath of Dunn's death - and initially advised British ministers on 30 August that there was legal ambiguity about her standing.But then, according to a report in the Mail on Sunday, the Foreign Office told Northamptonshire police on 2 September that Sacoolas had full immunity and no prosecution was possible. So within three full working days of the crash, the Foreign Office had sided with a US interpretation of what McDonald described to the committee as "a recondite bit of law". Sacoolas left the UK on 16 September.In the fullest high-level explanation of the events subsequent to Dunn's death, McDonald told the select committee on Tuesday:McDonald told committee members this was a "recondite bit of law", and the interpretation of the law was "a bit illogical".Chris Bryant, a Labour member of the foreign affairs select committee, said:The Dunn family have written to the Foreign Office suggesting thatThe family admit such a requirement would be unprecedented, but said the UK should lead the way in clarifying an anomalous and abused law.McDonald was clear that only the Foreign Office, and not the police, can determine the issue of someone's diplomatic immunity: "The police force does not determine immunity. The police ask the Foreign Office about immunity matters."