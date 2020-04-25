"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" The President said. "So it'd be interesting to check that."The President told a group of reporters Friday that he was being sarcastic.
In Thursday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Bill Bryan, leader of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, described the results of new government research that showed that the coronavirus did not survive long in solar light, warmer temperatures, and more humid conditions. He added that disinfectants had also been effective against it.
Trump, responding to that, noted that there had been discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients, or of methods to bring light inside the body.
"And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs."Trump was far from a model of clarity, but he did not actually propose injecting patients with disinfectant; he deferred to "medical doctors" to figure out how to apply Dr. Bryant's research.
When ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Dr. Bryant about whether the president had proposed injecting a person with "bleach and isopropyl alcohol" later, Trump clarified that "It wouldn't be through injection," and that he was talking about "cleaning, sterilization of an area," and about applying the disinfectant to "a stationary object."
Apparently there is no accusation too crazy for Trump's critics to believe.
About the Author:
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book: RED NOVEMBER. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Comment: To see the clip with Dr. Bryant and President Trump, go here.