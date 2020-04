© Ezra Acayan/Getty Images



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Thursday to enforce martial law across the country,Speaking at a televised coronavirus press conference on Friday morning local time, Duterte said there would be "no turning back" from the measure once in place."I am now warning everybody, I am putting notice to the armed forces and police," he said. "I might declare martial law and there will be no turning back." The Philippines army claimed that rebels carried out an attack on soldiers distributing coronavirus aid money in the northeastern Aurora province on Tuesday. Two soldiers were killed and three other soldiers were wounded in the gunfire exchange, according to the army , who blamed the attacks on the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines that is designated as a terrorist group by the Philippine government.The Philippine government has long clashed with the NPA, although both sides have recently agreed to a ceasefire.Duterte's spokesperson, Harry Roque, said on Monday that there was growing opposition against extending the ceasefire due to several recent incidents where he claimed rebels forcibly seized coronavirus aid meant for rural areas.Duterte has taken an aggressive approach to curb the coronavirus spread in the Philippines. As of Thursday evening, the country recorded 6,981 cases and 462 deaths. will be shot dead by the military : "My orders to the police and the military, if anyone creates trouble, and their lives are in danger: Shoot them dead."The country has also been using water cannons to disinfect streets and has left open coffins on the streets to deter people from going outside