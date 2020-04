The decision is to protect under-18s from "from making those irreversible decisions"The United Kingdom government is set to outlaw gender reassignment or confirmation surgeries for minors as part of reforming Gender Recognition Act set to take place this summer.Equalities minister Liz Truss made the announcement confirming the intention to prohibit irreversible medical procedures on under-18s suffering from gender dysphoria.Despite requiring parental consent for medical procedures on their genitals to match their gender, most cases are protracted, delaying the procedure until the patient has legally reached adulthood.Before the coronavirus lockdowns began dominating headlines, several stories relating to transgenderism in minors had arisen from the UK in particular.A bizarre story involving a medical error saw a transgender man have his vagina removed by cosmetic surgeons during the "bottom" procedure.Poland, currently without any coherent sex ed curriculum, is pressing to criminalize teachers who give their students sex ed classes, with up to 5-year prison terms for anybody found guilty.