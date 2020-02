'Orwellian society'

The police guidance on non-crime hate incidents was developed after the murder of the black teenager Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack in 1993.



Its aim is to deal with hate incidents before they escalate into serious hate crimes.



Each year more than 25,000 such non-crime hate incidents are logged by UK police. The bulk relate to race and disability.



Today's ruling will make the job of policing such incidents increasingly challenging for the police. Where does a comment or statement leave the boundaries of free speech and become a hate incident short of a crime?



That can be as much a linguistic and ethical judgment as a policing decision.



Humberside Police said it accepted the court's decision, adding: "The mere recording of the incident by Humberside Police as a hate incident has been ruled as not unlawful and in accordance with the College of Policing (CoP) guidance.



"Our actions in handling the incident were carried out in good faith but we note the comments of the judge and we will take learning from this incident moving forward."



Deputy Chief Constable Bernie O'Reilly, of the College of Policing, said: "Policing's position is clear - we want everyone to feel able to express opinions as passionately as they wish without breaking the law."



He added: "Hate incidents can be a precursor to these types of crimes and without recording them the police will begin to lose sight of what is happening in their communities - and potentially lose their confidence."



He said the advice to forces was currently being revised.



Trans Media Watch said: "Whilst we appreciate that the police must take care not to overreact to incidents, we feel that it is vital to a democratic society that everyone enjoys the same level of police protection.



"We are sure that it was not the judge's intention to suggest that trans people deserve less protection at present than they did in 2016, before the present media interest in the gender recognition process began.



"We hope that his words today will not have the result of putting other minority groups which may become the subject of intense media attention in a position where hatred displayed towards them is less likely to be treated seriously."



Mr Miller has appealed against the ruling about the College of Policing guidance and permission has been granted for the case to go straight to the Supreme Court.

