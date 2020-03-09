© Pixabay

ransgender women who are invited to take part in smear tests, but don't have a cervix

Striving for 'inclusivity' has played a bad joke on the NHS which addressed a pamphlet about a cervix exam to transgender men and forgot to mention the group it concerns the most - biological women.A leaflet created by Public Health England for, according to the Sunday Times.Public Health England (PHE) has defended the leaflet and said the wording is in the name of "inclusivity.""We should be at the forefront of being inclusive, but also ensure we do not alienate the core populations that screening information is aimed at," the organization said in a statement.Even with the amendment, the language "people with a cervix" has drawn criticism.Nicola Williams, director of the Fair Play for Women campaign group, says people whose first language is not English could be confused by the generic wording.she said.