Ronald Reagan pulled up to the curb in a sleek black town car, rolled down his tinted window, and beckoned for Lance Weller, author of the novel Wilderness, to join him. The long-dead president escorted Weller to a comic book shop stocked with every title Weller had ever wanted, but before he could make a purchase, Reagan swiped his wallet and skipped out the door.Of course, Weller was dreaming. He is one of many people around the world — including more thanScience has long suggested that dream content and emotions are connected to wellbeing while we're awake.With hundreds of millions of people sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic,. In Weller's case, his long-time obsession with comics came together with his constant scrolling through political posts on Twitter to concoct a surreal scene that he interpreted as a commentary on the world's economic anxieties.At least five research teams at institutions across multiple countries are collecting examples such as Weller's, and one of their findings so far is thatsays Patrick McNamara , an associate professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine who is an expert in dreams. "Obviously, this pandemic is producing a lot of stress and anxiety."During our dream states, stress sends the brain on a trip.Living through the coronavirus pandemic might be changing that due to heightened isolation and stress, influencing the content of dreams and allowing some dreamers to remember more of them. For one,. Latent emotions and memories from the previous day can also influence the content of dreams and one's emotional response within the dream itself.According to an ongoing study the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center in France initiated in March, the coronavirus pandemic has caused. A different study promoted by Associazione Italiana di Medicina del Sonno (the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine) is analyzing the dreams of Italians confined during the outbreak "Not surprisingly, some years ago," says Luigi De Gennaro , a professor of physiological psychology at the University of Rome who is working on the Italian coronavirus study. "In other words, the seismic map mostly overlapped that of sleep disturbances ."Results from De Gennaro's ongoing research and other work such asMultiple studies have shown that our waking activities create a slide reel of memories that influence the content of our dreams. Emotions carried over from the day can influence what we dream about and how we feel about it within the dream itself. Reducing or restricting sources of everyday memories — by being stuck alone in quarantine — may limit the content of dreams or cause the subconscious to reach for deeper memories.It may seem obvious, but Finnish researchers wherein dreamers feel good about what is happening in their dreams. Anxiety, by contrast, is related to "negative dream affect," the data show, which results in dreams that are frightening or otherwise upsetting. Deirdre Barrett , assistant professor of psychology at Harvard University and author of The Committee of Sleep, has collected and analyzed dreams from the survivors of traumatic events, including the September 11 World Trade Center Attacks. Barrett has found that dreams in whichIn Barrett's latest sample of coronavirus dreams, which she began collecting in March with this survey . In another set of dreams Barrett collected, participants replaced fear of the virus with a metaphoric element, such as bugs, zombies, natural disasters, shadowy figures, monsters, or mass shooters."Except for the [dreams of] health-care workers, we don't see vivid visual imagery of people struggling to breathe on the ventilator," Barrett says.For all their variety, the one thing many pandemic dreams have in common is how weird they seem to participants in the studies. "It may be one of the mechanisms used by the sleeping brain to induce emotional regulation," says Perrine Ruby , a researcher at the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center.For those experiencing coronavirus nightmares, there is growing evidence that so-called "dream mastery techniques" can alleviate their suffering.When. After a patient figures out their dream's new direction, they can write it down and rehearse it before bed. These scripts range from more mundane solutions, like fighting off attackers, to more "dreamlike" scenarios, such as shrinking the attacker down to the size of an ant.For those seeking to wrest some control over bad dreams, focusing on the "bizarre" may help, says Ruby, the researcher from Lyon.[and] propose another angle, a shift in the understanding which may help to change or play down emotion."