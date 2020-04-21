© AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA



Mustafa al-Mujai, a spokesman for the forces affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA), said on Saturday that their forces are advancing towards the city of Tarhuna from 5 axes.Al-Majei said that their forces have extended control of several areas on the outskirts of Tarhuna city, which is located in the northwestern region of Libya.He explained that their forces captured dozens of soldiers from the army of Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, and caused many deaths during the fighting throughout the day.He pointed out that the battles that took place this morning were on the outskirts of Tarhuna, adding thatMeanwhile, activists from inside the city of Tarhuna just confirmed that the clashes had stopped in the administrative borders of the city.including "Awlad Ali, Al-Furjan, Al-Mahdi, Al-Ghurarat, Al-Dawamil, Hammamet, Awlad Hamad, Al-Awamer, Al-Hawatim, and Marghaneh.Tarhuna was one of the first cities to announce its solidarity with the General Command of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.