What is it that Russia tested?

Crying wolf

It's the height of hypocrisy that the general calls out Russia on something that the United States has been doing.

Staying relevant & keeping the Cold War warm

Russia has tested an "anti-satellite" weapon - at least Pentagon said so, branding Moscow's calls against militarization of space "hypocritical." The US itself has had such weaponry for years already, however.News of the Russian test of a missile, allegedly capable of destroying satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), was broken by the chief of US Space Command General John Raymond.The test is yet "another example that the threats to US and allied space systems are real, serious, and growing," the Space Force chief of operations said.The test itself remains a mystery. No satellites, target or otherwise, were destroyed to back Raymond's assertion. The missile system in question, known as Nudol (pronounced like 'noodle'), has been in development for decades and was tested at least five times over the past few years.Even if Raymond's claim is true, that does not make Nudol any less of a defensive system, given the US Space Force's publicly stated plans to put weaponized satellites into space, believes Alexey Leonkov, editor of the Russian weapons and military magazine Arsenal Otechestva.According to Gen. Raymond, however, it's Moscow's repeated calls for keeping space weapons-free that are "hypocritical.""This test is further proof of Russia's hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control proposals designed to restrict the capabilities of the United States while clearly having no intention of halting their counterspace weapons programs," Raymond said.Back in 2008, the US actually shot down its own defunct satellite with a ground-based missile."Recently, satellites in low orbits have been hit by the missile defense systems of the United States, China and India. And no one made a fuss about it," Mikhail Khodarenok, a retired colonel in the Russian Air Defense Forces and former General Staff officer, told RT.Both the US and the Soviet Union developed anti-satellite weaponry during the Cold War. With the collapse of the USSR, such weapons were shelved - but for not too long - and the hysterical reaction of the Pentagon over the 'new' weapon test looks quite strange at best."With continued militarization of space we may be forced to reconsider such capabilities," Leonkov said. "Of course the Americans frame it along the lines of 'look, we have to militarize space because the Russians have anti-satellite weapons'."In addition to replaying some Cold War tunes about evil Russians, Gen. Raymond added a novel number into the mix, implying that the heavy US military presence in space is somehow useful for fighting the coronavirus pandemic."Space is critical to all nations and our way of life. The demands on space systems continue in this time of crisis where global logistics, transportation and communication are key to defeating the [Covid-19] pandemic," the general claimed.