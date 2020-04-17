© Getty Images

"In the early stage of the epidemic, due to insufficient capacity for admission and treatment, a small number of medical institutions failed to connect with the disease prevention and control information system in a timely manner, the hospital was overloaded, and medical staff were busy with treatment. Objectively, there were late reports, missed reports, and false positives."

Wuhan residents had been skeptical of death toll

"Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China, and that they have a certain number of cases and a certain number of deaths; does anybody really believe that?"

Questions over how virus started in Wuhan

China has revised its coronavirus death toll after much speculation from around the world that the country had suppressed its numbers of confirmed cases and fatalities."according to China Central Television (CCTV), a state owned network.CCTV attributed a few reasons as to why the numbers were so far off, citing pressure on hospitals and their staff:While it is almost certain the virus originated in Wuhan, the source of the virus remains a mystery, and according to Quartz, even residents within the city were skeptical of the low fatality rate.At the end of March, Bloomberg reported urns and lines outside of funeral homes in the Chinese province, prompting questions about the true scale of the outbreak.US President Donald Trump and other US officials previously cast doubt on the official numbers coming out of China, prior to the revision:Fox News claimed on Wednesday that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory, not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the US.This report and others have suggested that lax safety standards at the Wuhan lab where virology experiments take place led to someone getting infected and appearing at a nearby "wet" market, where the virus began to spread.Trump said at a press conference at the White House he was aware of the allegations. "We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened," he told reporters.However, on Tuesday,The additional numbers come just days after the World Health Organisation was scrutinised for allowing China to reopen wet markets.Wuhan went into lockdown in late January after WHO was informed of cases of pneumonia with unknown causes on December 31, 2019.On April 8, Wuhan's stringent lockdown was lifted and healthy residents were permitted to travel freely within China."