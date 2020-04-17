About the Author



John R. Hall, having finally realized that no human being in possession of normal perception has a snowball's chance in hell of changing the course of earth's ongoing trophic avalanche, now studies sorcery with the naguals don Juan Matus and don Carlos Castaneda in the second attention. If you're patient, you might just catch him at his new email address, but if his assemblage point happens to be displaced, it could take a while. That address is: drachman2358@outlook.com Read other articles by John R..

God help us all. The acrid stench of death wafts through the air. I cough, choke, every breath is an effort, and non-stop nausea portends retroperistalsis. The ceaseless, somber wail of ambulance sirens permeates every fiber of my being. They are busy non-stop, blasting through the streets, hauling the dying and the dead to overflowing Tucson, Arizona hospitals. Soon they'll be burning piles of corpses in the streets. There is nowhere to hide. My neighbor has become my potential assassin. I avoid her, and the virus which likely infects her, like the plague. Covid-19 changed everything...wait, I've heard something like that before...In truth, none of the drivel in the first paragraph is happening. What's more, I don't think I've heard a single siren in at least a couple of days. And now I'm asking myself why it is that, from the beginning of this pandemic fiasco, I've had that old 9-11 queasiness, uneasiness, and the certainty that there's a lot more going on with this Covid-19 hysteria than they're likely to discuss on MSNBC, FOX, PBS, or anywhere else in the corporate media.. Outside my window, barely a car goes by. The silence of the azure sky broken by flying destroyers of life from the local Air Force base and an occasional but rare commercial flight. Seekers of truth learn early on that a well-paid journalist is not someone to be trusted or taken seriously. Information must be found elsewhere. My frightened, lonely, isolated neighbors haven't yet learned this, and eagerly buy whatever their favorite MSM mouthpiece is selling. They don't yet know that our last vestiges of personal freedom are vanishing like farts in a breeze while they cower under surgical masks and dutifully stand on sidewalk markers like Pavlovian dogs, awaiting a chance to purchase dwindling supplies from favorite merchants.After living through the Corporate Assassination Years, and the deaths of several Kennedys, King, X, Evers, Lennon, Wellstone, and a dream...and after witnessing the unlimited violence which our overlords didn't hesitate to use on their own "human resources" back on September 11th, 2001, and after living my entire life through an almost constant string of bogus wars for profit, waged based on lies, and complete with the most heinous, murderous weapons ever conceived by man, I can smell another kick in the groin and sharp stick in the eye from a mile away. And there is no doubt that we've all been kicked and stuck in the most heinous and deceitful manner imaginable.. The actual truth is not so easy to discover, and will likely never be known. Right out of the gate,but possibly China. So the question that begs answering is; "Was it released on purpose or accidently?" And no matter which answer you choose, the follow-up query would be; "What new paradigm are our overlords about to shove up our collective asses without so much as a kiss?"The answer is obvious. The answer is clear. Stop worrying and love the virus. The globalists just might not be all that evil and heinous after all. Be good citizens. Practice social distancing whenever you're told to do so. Hoard paper products. Cower and hide in your homes as instructed, and stay tuned in to your favorite "news" personalities. When they roll out the all new revolutionary vaccine, make sure you line up (6 feet apart) to get yours. To resist would mean the loss of your monthly U.B.I. stipend, your right to travel freely, and your right to mingle with others. A New World Order will mean lots of social improvements. You will no longer have to fear getting lost in the woods, for your whole body will be permanently impregnated with G.P.S. And potentially...no more hunger or homelessness...no more wars...and no more of that pesky idea that has plagued the minds of dissidents and contrary humans without mercy since we climbed down from trees and started carrying clubs. That's right...Freedom. It's way overrated. Take it seriously, and it'll likely get you arrested or killed. Just get in line, do what you're told, and every little thing's gonna be all right.Damn! I just heard Richie Havens' Woodstock rendition of "Freedom" playing in the back roads of my mind. Nice tune, but it's hard to understand why he got so worked up over a little thing like freedom. Go figure!