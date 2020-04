© Unknown



Centralization

One World Currency System And Cashless Society

One World Government

"In short, the 'house of world order' will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great 'booming, buzzing confusion,' to use William James' famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault."

Sustainability As Religion

"In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes. and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself."

Population Control

Narcissistic Sociopathy

Luciferianism

I get the question often, though one would think it's obvious - Who are these "globalists" we refer to so much in the liberty movement? Sometimes the request comes from honest people who only want to learn more. Sometimes it comes from disinformation agents attempting to mire discussion on the issue with assertions that the globalists "don't exist". The answer to the question can be simple and complex at the same time.We talk a lot about the "globalists" because frankly, their agenda has become more open than ever in the past ten years. There was a time not long ago when the idea of the existence of "globalists" was widely considered "conspiracy theory".and the mainstream media rarely ever reported on them.and mentioned only in whispers in the mainstream. And, anyone who tried to expose this information to the public was called a "tinfoil hat wearing lunatic".Today, the mainstream media writes puff-pieces about the Bilderberg Group and even jokes about their secrecy. When members of Donald Trump's cabinet, Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner, attended Bilderberg in 2019, the mainstream media was wallpapered with the news When the World Government Summit meets each year in Dubai, attended by many of the same people that attend Bilderberg as well as shady mainstream icons and gatekeepers like Elon Musk and Neil deGrasse Tyson, they don't hide their discussions or their goals, they post them on YouTube I remember when talking about the US dollar being dethroned and replaced with a new one world currency system and a cashless society controlled by the IMF was treated as bizarre theory. Now it's openly called for by numerous leaders in the financial industry and in economic governance In reality, the people who made such accusations a few years ago now look like idiots as the establishment floods the media with information and propaganda promoting everything the liberty movement has been warning about.The liberty movement and the alternative media won that debate, and through our efforts we have even forced the establishment into admitting the existence of some of their plans for a completely centralized global system managed by them. Now, the argument has changed. The mainstream doesn't really deny anymore that the globalists exist;First, I would point out theThis deceptions is designed to maneuver the public towards accepting a one world economy and eventually one world governance. If you have to lie consistently to people about your ideology in order to get them to support it, then there must be something very wrong with your ideology.Second, the establishment may be going public with their plans for globalization,And, there are many misconceptions out there, even in the liberty movement, about what exactly these people want. So, we need to construct a list of globalist desires vs globalist lies in order to define who we are dealing with.A globalist believes everything must be centralized, from finance to money to social access to production to government. They argue that centralization makes the system "more fair" for everyone, butGlobalists, more than anything, want toin the image they prefer.As an extension of centralization,Not only this, but. Meaning, a cashless society in whichIf trade is no longer private, preparation for rebellion becomes rather difficult. When all resources can be managed and restricted to a high degree at the local level,A one world currency and cashless system would be the bedrock of one world governance. You cannot have one without the other.Globalists want to, a one world empire in which they are the "philosopher kings" as described in Plato's Republic.As Richard N. Gardner, former deputy assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under Kennedy and Johnson, and a member of the Trilateral Commission, wrote in the April, 1974 issue of the Council on Foreign Relation's (CFR) journal Foreign Affairs (pg. 558) in an article titled 'The Hard Road To World Order' though they may continue to give the masses the illusion of public participation and "democracy" for a time. Ultimately, the globalists desireIn the globalist world, there will be no redress of grievances." in their white papers and agendas, from Agenda 21 to Agenda 2030.among other things. As I noted in my recent article 'Why Is The Elitist Establishment So Obsessed With Meat' by globalists to demand control over everything from how much electricity you can use in your home, to how many children you can have, to how much our society is allowed to manufacture or produce, to what you are allowed to eat.As the globalist organizationstated in their book The First Global Revolution In other words,the globalists hope tobefore the mother earth goddess and beg to be kept in line. And,They and they alone would determine who is a loyal servant and who is a heretic. Carbon pollution becomes the new "original sin"; everyone is a sinner against the Earth, for everyone breaths and uses resources, and we must all do our part to appease the Earth by sacrificing as much as possible, even ourselves.The sustainability cult is merely a weapon to be used to dominate mass psychology and make the populace more malleable.Globalists come from an ideological background whichThe modern eugenics movement was launched by the Rockefeller Foundation in the early 1900's in America , and was treated a a legitimate scientific endeavor for decades. Eugenics was taught in schools and even celebrated at the World's Fair.The system was transferred to Germany in the 1930's where it gained world renown for its inherent brutality.This ideology holds that 4% or less of the population and the elites conveniently assert that they represent part of that genetic purity.After WWII the public developed a distaste for the idea of eugenics and population control,as population reduction in the name of "saving the Earth" is in the mainstream media once again . The Question then arises -No doubt a modern form of eugenics will be presented as the "science" used to "fairly" determine the content of the population if the elites get their way.It is interesting that the globalists used to presentin their eugenics publications,either in latent or full-blown form, with 1% of people identified NarcopathsThey suffer from delusions of grandeur and see themselves as "gods" among men. They believe other lowly people are tools to be used for their pleasure or to further their ascendance to godhood. They lie incessantly as a survival mechanism and are good at determining what people want to hear.yet crave attention and adoration from the same people they see as inferior. More than anything,It is often argued by skeptics that psychopaths cannot organize cohesively, because such organizations would self destruct. These people simply don't know what they're talking about.One method is to ensure benefits to those who serve the group (as well as punishments for those who stray). Predators often work together as long as there is ample prey. Another method is the use of religious or ideological superiority; making adherents feel like they are part of an exclusive and chosen few destined for greatness.This is a highly complicated issue which requires its own essay to examine in full. I believe I did this effectively in my article 'Luciferians: A Secular Look At A Destructive Globalist Belief System' Needless to say, this agenda is NOT one that globalists are willing to admit to openly very often, but I have outlined extensive evidence thatIt is essentially an ideology which promotes moral relativism, the worship of the self and the attainment of godhood by any means necessary - which fits perfectly with globalism and globalist behavior.So, now that we know the various agendas and identifiers of globalists, we can now askThis includes presidents that claim to be anti-globalist while also filling their cabinets with people from globalist organizations.To make a list of names is simple; merely study the membership rosters of globalists organizations like theYou will find a broad range of people from every nation and every ethnicitya world in which freedom is a memory and individual choice is a commodity only they have the right to enjoy.