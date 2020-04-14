© REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Amid growing anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic, it would be nice if we could at least rely upon the solidity of the Earth. Think again, says a new study, which found the inner layer of our planet is discharging metal material.The Earth's molten core may be leaking iron, according to scientists at the University of California, Davis.The discovery could serve as a breakthrough in how we understand the onion-like layers below the soil, and particularly core-mantle interaction.For those not particularly interested in what's happening 1,800 miles (2,900 km) below the Earth's surface, the study has another intriguing finding: The leaky core is likely responsible for the high levels of iron deposits found in volcanic eruptions off the coast of Samoa and Hawaii.