Oil producers agree to largest production cut in history following Trump's intervention
RT
Mon, 13 Apr 2020 14:43 UTC
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting States (OPEC) and producers outside the bloc agreed on Sunday to cut their output for May and June by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), an amount equal to ten percent of the world's oil supply and the largest such cut in history.
"Having been involved in the negotiation," Trump tweeted on Monday, "the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported."
"If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than is currently anticipated," he continued.
Trump is not the first person to float a figure of 20 million bpd, or a fifth of global supply. As OPEC+ debated the specifics of Sunday's cut, sources within the oil cartel told Reuters last week that such a cut was discussed, and the figure appeared in a draft statement seen by the news agency.
While such a steep cut would be doubly unprecedented, it would still not make up for the drop in global demand. The coronavirus pandemic has seen this demand fall by a third, and oil prices reach two-decade lows of less than $20 per barrel at the beginning of April. This drop presented an existential threat to American shale oil producers, who need a price of around $40 per barrel to turn a profit.
Trump, therefore, has pressured the OPEC states into signing off on the cuts. He has also negotiated directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian King Salman, who, against the backdrop of falling demand, have remained locked into a price war for over a month. By flooding the already saturated global markets with cheap oil, Saudi Arabia sought to force competing shale oil producers — like the US and Russia — out of business, Putin said earlier this month.
Trump thanked Moscow and Riyadh on Monday for calling a truce and "getting this very big business back on track."
Oil climbs more than 4% as OPEC+ agrees record output cut
The OPEC+ cartel's milestone decision to cut production has seen prices rise on Monday, bringing temporary relief to the oil markets that were severely hit in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
As of Monday morning, Brent crude futures rose to roughly $33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced to $24.15 a barrel, after hitting a high of $24.74, Bloomberg and Reuters report.
Countries outside the alliance will be also expected to support the cuts, bringing the overall reduction to 20 million barrels a day, according to Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel. Canada and Norway have signaled their interest in curbing oil extraction too, while the US said its output would fall with the prices.
'Great day for all' - Trump hails OPEC production cuts, thanks Putin and Saudi king
President Donald Trump has congratulated his Russian and Saudi counterparts on signing a deal to cut global oil output, saying the move will save "hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."
Cheering on the "big oil deal" signed on Sunday, Trump sent his thanks and congratulations to "President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!"
The US is the world's largest oil producer, but so far it hasn't pledged any cuts in production, saying the fall in prices will trigger a scale-back by itself.