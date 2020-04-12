© AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

Having bragged repeatedly of America's energy independence, President Trump must confront the harsh realities of a global oil market no longer able to sustain inefficient US oil producers as he prepares to negotiate with the G20.The global economy struggles to adapt to the one-two punch of reduced oil demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian-Saudi Arabian price war, which has seen the oil markets flooded with cheap oil, threatening to drive the price per barrel to historical lows.The G20 will meet today in virtual session (hello, global social distancing) to try and work out a deal for universal production cuts to stabilize oil prices and, in doing so, facilitate global economic recovery.The US has been riding the shale oil wave for more than a decade, taking advantage of new fracking technologies to exploit its vast shale oil reserves, and in the process propelling itself past Saudi Arabia and Russia to take the number one spot as the world's largest producer of oil.Unlike Russia and Saudi Arabia, both of which have massive state-run oil companies whose operations can be dictated by the central government, the US oil industry is comprised exclusively of private corporations whose economic health is ostensibly driven by free market principles. But this 'free market' is itself fiction: the US fracking industry, which anchors US oil production growth, has benefited extensively from years of favorable legislation, tax breaks, and a supportive US foreign policy which has used sanctions to restrict oil production in Iran and Venezuela to free up global market share which has been seized by US producers.This intervention, while saving inefficient oil producers in 2014, has emerged as the Achilles' heel of the US oil industry today - US oil producers have too much debt, and too little resilience, to ride out the current global market collapse. Free market principles are coming back to bite US oil producers, forcing many to declare bankruptcy, with many more soon to follow.President Trump has intervened to the extent he can in an effort to stabilize oil prices and save the US fracking industry, authorizing the government to purchase billions of dollars of oil for the US strategic reserve while pressuring foreign producers to make the necessary cuts in production needed to stabilize the market and allow the price of oil to settle at levels capable of sustaining US oil.Trump, facing a contentious election for a second term, is desperate for a deal that will position the US for the possibility of a post-pandemic economic boom, thereby boosting his re-election prospects. He has been successful in pressuring Saudi Arabia to come to the negotiating table (while the cost to produce a barrel of Saudi oil is around $9, Saudi budgets require oil prices in the $60-80 dollar range to remain in the black), the same cannot be said about Russia, which can survive on $25 oil for up to a decade.Russia has made it clear that there will be no deal unless the US absorbs its fair share of the production cuts. Trump has tried to use the nearly 2 million barrel a day reduction in oil production brought on by US fracking companies going out of business as representing the US share, but Russia has refused to accept this, citing the difference between market reality and planned production cuts. Trump, however, has no direct means available to compel production cuts on his side. Moreover, any indirect pressure, such as regulatory tightening or a halt in the federal purchase of oil, would be political suicide in an election year.It is unrealistic to expect Trump to exert influence on a fragile US oil market. But by sustaining the pressure generated by free market realities, Russia may be able to leverage any relief it can provide for long-term US sanctions relief. This is the real game being played, and should be kept in mind as the G20 gathers to discuss the future of global oil markets.