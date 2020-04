© AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Julian Assange has revealed to a friend the harrowing details of his life in Belmarsh. WikiLeaks founder is still confined at the UK maximum security prison, despite it being stricken with the novel coronavirus.Covid-19 has spread around Belmarsh to such an extent that the prison is "barely functioning" any more at all, British freelance video journalist Vaughan Smith has revealed in a Facebook post, after talking with Assange by phone.The WikiLeaks founder has to spend almost 24 hours alone in his cell as the prison apparently strives to limit any contact to stem the spread of the disease. Yet Assange and other inmates still spend the half an hour of exercise they are still allowed in a yard crowded with others, according to his friend.Even Iran - a nation that the UK likes to scold over supposed human rights violations - has released a British-Iranian journalist and aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and thousands of other inmates, as part of its response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Smith noted. The UK considers her a victim of political persecution by Tehran.So far, there has been no indication that London is about to make a similar move in the case of Assange, who has been denied bail by the British justice system as he awaits a decision on his extradition to the US, on clearly political charges of conspiring to hack government computers and breaking espionage laws.