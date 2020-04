© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images/ Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Former Republican Texas Rep. Ron Paul called for President Donald Trump to fire his top coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.The two-time Republican presidential candidate said on his show Thursday that if Trump doesn't fire Fauci, "the people have to fire him" instead."He should be fired, but if you don't do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him," Paul said. "They have to fire him by saying 'he's a fraud.'"Paul accused Fauci of wanting "total control" over the American people.Paul, who is a doctor, previously called the coronavirus "a big hoax" that the government is using to take away people's rights.Paul's less recent comments came under further scrutiny after his son Rand, a Republican from Kentucky, became the first , and so far only, member of the U.S. Senate to test positive for the virus.