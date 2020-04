© AP Photo / Bullit Marquez

"In particular, on 3 April 2020, a monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union I. S. Konev in the city of Prague was dismantled at the initiative of the district's mayor of Prague 6, [Ondrej] Kolar", the minister said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has remarked on an increased number of attempts by foreign officials to falsify the information about the World War II, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.He noted that the most "odious" officials at both the national and local level were ordering the demolition of memorials commemorating the diseased Soviet soldiers.He asked Bastrykin to consider holding foreign officials criminally liable for "such unlawful acts".On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is looking into different ways to celebrate the 75th anniversary of World War II victory , and no decision has been made so far to cancel the traditional Victory Day Parade in Moscow, as everything will depend on the development of the coronavirus situation in the country.