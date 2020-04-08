© Civil Protection Greece



Civil Protection in Greece has declared a state of emergency in 3 municipalities of Thessaly Region after severe weather from 04 to 06 April, 2020.Strong winds disrupted sea transport and downed trees. Winds of 100 km/h were reported in parts of Central Greece Region.Damage from winds and flooding prompted civil protection authorities to declare a state of emergency in South Pelion, Skopelos, and Skiathos municipalities on 06 April.The Greek Fire Service said they carried out rescues in Volvi, Thessaloniki, after 2 vehicles became trapped in flood water on 04 April.