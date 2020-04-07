Meteor fireball over Central Europe
© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 350 reports (1591-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Central Europe (Ajdovščina, Škofja Loka, Šmarje pri Jelšah, Žalec, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Bayern, Celje, Cerknica, Domžale, Dravograd, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Grosuplje, Idrija, Jesenice, Kamnik, Kärnten, Koper, Kranj, Lenart, Litija, Ljubljana, Ljutomer, Logatec, Mozirje and Nova Gor) on Monday, April 6th 2020 around 13:33 UT.

Only two days ago 449 people reported a bright meteor fireball blazing over the Netherlands.