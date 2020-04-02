Meteor fireball over Florida
© YouTube/AMS American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 16 reports (1532-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Florida on Wednesday 1st April. A video was uploaded to the AMS website. Credit:Joseph G.


Almost a year to the day, on 31st March 2019, another large green meteor fireball was captured blazing through the Florida night sky.