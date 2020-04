It isn't true.

'Can I ask what exercise you're doing, sir, apart from exercising your thumbs?' The copper is wearing a perfect sneer. I get the impression he has been waiting his entire jobsworth's life to be able to reprimand someone for sitting on a park bench and writing a text message. 'I've been cycling and walking and now I'm resting for a couple of minutes', I say, horrified by my own words; horrified that I am having to explain perfectly lawful, perfectly safe behaviour to an agent of the state as if I were in the Soviet Union rather than sitting by the Serpentine in the heart of London. 'Well, move on', he says, balefully and gleefully, like a character from a Kafka novel.Like all Londoners, I love Hyde Park. It isn't even really a park, as many writers over the decades have observed: it's a chunk of countryside plonked in the middle of a mettlesome city, never changing, however much its surroundings might. It is wide and rambling and free. But today I hated it. It is swarming with police. They're whizzing round on bicycles, seeking out couples sitting under trees to tell off. They're marching around the perimeter barking 'TWO METRES' at people who are far more than two metres apart. They're driving around in vans, polluting this wonderful space with their exhaust fumes and their diktats shouted from the vans' windows. One van cop driving past the Serpentine yells 'No sitting down' at a man sitting down. I take a photo of the scene and quick as a flash the van stops in front of me. 'I thought I'd stop and say hello while you're YouTubing us simply for reminding people of the government guidelines', the policeman in the front seat says. Oh fuck off.And yet despite the people in Hyde Park behaving responsibly and decently, the police will not leave them alone. After taking the piss out of me for exercising my thumbs - cop humour, eh? - that policeman tells a young family to keep moving. The very young kids might be tired, but tough: get the hell out of here, diseased plebs. A cop on a bike tells a man sitting under a tree, on his own and with not another soul in sight, to stop being selfish and go home. 'It's time to think of others, isn't it?', he says. That's when I flip. I ask him what law he is using to send the man home. 'The guidelines', he says. 'Everyone is supposed to be at home this weekend.' I point out that there is no law forbidding people from going out this weekend. We can still exercise, we can still shop, we can still buy food in order to, you know, stay alive. And, I kid you not, he told me that the law is a poor law and he is taking it upon himself to remind people that staying home is the right option. This is outrageous. I tell him that people like him are merely meant to enforce the law drafted by elected politicians, not make up their own laws. He cycles off, laughing.How did we become this country so quickly? How did Hyde Park so swiftly go from being an open, free space to a place virtually occupied by police who are reprimanding people for doing nothing wrong? Indeed, the only people I saw breaking the social-distancing guidelines in Hyde Park today were police officers. Including the one who got up in my face and told me off for texting. Back off, copper - I don't know what you've got.I leave the park. I can't bear to stay in it a moment longer. Outside Marble Arch station two men are violently fighting, over a bicycle it seems. There isn't a policeman in sight.Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show . Subscribe to the podcast here . And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy