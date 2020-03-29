Comment: Long has Brown sought this day...
Gordon Brown urged nations on Wednesday to build a temporary "global government" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ahead of an emergency G20 video conference hosted by Saudi Arabia.
Speaking on the crisis to Financial Times, Mr Brown said that efforts should include the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), adding that it was "not something can be dealt with in one country".
Prior issues such as the 2008 financial crisis were "economic problem that had economic causes and had an economic solution", but the coronavirus was "first and foremost a medical emergency" requiring "joint action".
He added: "But the more you intervene to deal with the medical emergency, the more you put economies at risk."
Comment: Fantastic. Brown wants massive intervention with the understanding that it'll crash economies. Let's crown this genius the king of the new world government.
Mr Brown also urged an international body to produce a vaccine and later, manufacture and distribute the cure with medical supplies while avoiding a "dog eat dog" bidding war among G20 nations.
"With the healthcare crisis, the idea of individual self-isolation is now commonplace, but on the international stage, national self-isolation has taken off," he said.
Comment: Here's a better idea. Why don't we put you and all the other globalists into a spaceship headed for Mars?