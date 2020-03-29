The former UK prime minister urged nations to form the new supergovernment, stating that such a group could coordinate better to tackle the pandemic as well as deal with its economic aftermath.Speaking on the crisis to Financial Times, Mr Brown said that efforts should include the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), adding that it was "not something can be dealt with in one country".Prior issues such as the 2008 financial crisis were "economic problem that had economic causes and had an economic solution", but the coronavirus was "first and foremost a medical emergency" requiring "joint action".Mr Brown also urged an international body to produce a vaccine and later, manufacture and distribute the cure with medical supplies while avoiding a "dog eat dog" bidding war among G20 nations."With the healthcare crisis, the idea of individual self-isolation is now commonplace, but on the international stage, national self-isolation has taken off," he said.