© Reuters / Mary Calvert

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued a stay-at-home order for state residents, warning that violations are punishable by fines of $5,000, a year's prison time, or both, the heftiest sentence yet as states strengthen penalties.The stay-at-home order includes a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and the closure of all "non-essential" businesses, echoing similar decrees by other states and cities."This is a deadly public health crisis," the governor explained at a press conference. "We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so."Maryland has 1,414 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, while 16 people have died of the disease. The state reported 174 new cases on Monday. Total cases in the US number 144,146, with 2,572 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.