We must reject such authoritarian measures wholly, no matter who says they're 'necessary'!As a millennial, much of my adulthood has been punctuated by severe national emergencies. The first my generation experienced was the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. We all watched in horror as the months-long media spectacle replayed footage of the towers swallowing airplanes and crumbling into fire and dust. The moment of national solidarity and everyday heroism was brief.one, expanding executive power, and two, transferring public wealth into private corporations.and by creating the Department for Homeland Security, with its aggressive constituent agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).which involved unilateral occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq, and subsequent military forays into many African countries. In Iraq, private security, logistics and reconstruction contractors swallowed up $138bn alone.(not to mention resulted inthat still haunts the Middle East). Neither of these goals addressed the root cause of the crisis, and arguably exacerbated the conditions that led to 9/11.the most severe economic meltdown since the Great Depression. Again the federal government, this time under Barack Obama's administration, sought toA staggering $14tn was transferred from taxpayers to private hands, including Wall Street executives who used that money to continue giving themselves seven-figure bonuses.While the federal government debatably halted a further stock market collapse, they certainly did not address the root cause of the crisis.Ecological devastation, meanwhile, is the quiet crisis amplifier that has persisted through both of these national emergencies and cast a shadow over the whole of my generation. Its latest iteration is theOnce again, the federal government appears poised toAs the Nation recently reported, an internal CBP directive empowers the agency. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has begunwhich could exceed $2.6bn in tax dollars going to oil industry control, and is toying with the idea ofwhich could exceed $50bn.The authoritarian lockdowns in China and Italy may soon arrive to the anglophone world. Seeing self-avowed leftists and liberals praising such draconian reactions is frightening. Anyone who cares about democracy and civil liberty should not welcome such responses. As we witnessed with the authoritarian reactions to 9/11, emergency violations ofIn the wake of 9/11, Congress passed thewhich gave sweeping powers to the executive branch. In 2012, Obama signed an expanded version into law, whichWe must reject such authoritarian measures wholly, no matter who says they're "necessary".The fact is, neither expanding executive power nor redistributing wealth upward will save lives or address the root cause of the crisis. In fact, both the oil and airline industries are accelerating the ecological devastation at the heart of this pandemic. As ecological collapse continues to unfold, more and more emergencies like this will occur with greater frequency and intensity. Now is the time to break out of the recurring pattern in which national responses not only fail to solve the problem, but even exacerbate the original cause, while transferring wealth from taxpayers to already-wealthy, well-connected executives. Instead,In the case of this virus, there are plenty of good ideas already being discussed that would do exactly that.The first step to containing this virus isto every American to fund their ability to self-isolate without having to go to work. A basic income of, at minimum, subsistence rate would achieve this. The New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called forwhile presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suggested delivering a monthly $2,000 check to every household to deal with lost income.Providingboth during the virus flareup and after, would also go a long way to containing its spread and reducing its seasonal intensity; the for-profit system is probably exacerbating the spread of the virus. Subsidizing or even nationalizing essential goods and services like utilities, pharmaceuticals and distribution of basic necessities could also help contain the virus and reduce its negative long-term impacts, and ensure that those services remain available to all.(surprisingly)Taking that further and reforming or eliminating them, even past the worst of the pandemic, could help soften conditions leading to virus spreading in the future.like small businesses and charities, would also help keep local infrastructure intact beyond the most intense phases of social isolation.and deeplywould help as well. The US has the highest incarceration rate and absolute prison population in the world.would go a long way toward reducing the impact of highly infectious viruses, given that prisons are "the perfect incubators" for coronaviruses. Finally,with regard to vaccine development, and preventing anyone from limiting access for private profit, would also be important, both now and beyond the pandemic.Of course the best thing we can do isthat are now driving so many existential emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic. But, in the meantime of attending to that herculean task, the least we can be doing isat the expense of the public. Instead, we should be responding to such national crises by saving lives and fortifying the common good. Through a series of compounding national emergencies, a benevolent response would be the first my generation has ever witnessed.