#Resistance heroine Alyssa Milano is being raked over the coals for backing Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden despite sexual assault allegations, and she's not the only 'feminist' making an exception from #MeToo.Instead, the liberal actress spent Wednesday retweeting demands for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - whom she supported in 2016 - to drop out of the race, which would leave Biden, now an accused sexual predator, to run against President Donald Trump.The #MeToo campaigner, who styles herself a crusader for women's rights, was also one of the loudest voices demanding Congress "believe women" during the 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of rape by lawyer Christine Blasey Ford and a handful of other women. Milano cemented her street cred as a darling of the #Resistance with her strident opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination, making her utter silence on the Biden accusation even more outrageous to supporters of the movement.A few appealed to Milano directly, asking how she would feel had someone close to her been placed in the unenviable position of having to accuse a powerful Democratic politician of assault - or just providing a reality check.Other critics went the sarcastic route......mocking Milano's too-little, too-late calls for "unity" after she was dragged for claiming Sanders had wanted to keep US airports open amid the coronavirus.Others pointed out drily that #MeToo doesn't come with carve-outs for political convenience.