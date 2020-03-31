Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Twilight Zone city exodus nobody welcome
Adapt 2030
Mon, 30 Mar 2020 22:19 UTC
Sources
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: 10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic
- Lightning bolt kills 6 farm workers in Maharashtra, India
- Canadian military ready to mobilize 24,000 troops for COVID-19: Minister
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Twilight Zone city exodus nobody welcome
- Severe storms spawn '100-year flood' in Cleveland, Ohio
- Anglo-American standard or Dutch treat - will the MH17 trial stop for lack of evidence or end in acquittal?
- Legal marijuana products too strong for pain relief
- OffGuardian errors on coronavirus? FRN responds to reader's objection
- Trump calls Pelosi a 'sick puppy' over coronavirus criticism
- Company charged millions for pro-America ads that never aired in Afghanistan, lawsuit alleges
- Police and military begin door to door searches to hunt down New Yorkers seeking refuge in Rhode Island
- Media fear mongering and panic reached a new height after CBS News caught using footage from an Italian hospital to describe conditions in New York City
- Sweden says no to quarantine - is this the most reckless or the most proportionate Covid-19 response in the West?
- UK police creates hotline for people to snitch on their neighbors
- Coronavirus 'Pandemic' - Question Everything
- Midnight on Planet Lockdown: Bob Dylan releases new ballad dissecting Kennedy assassination
- Flashback: What doctors don't want you to know: Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death in US
- Billionaire David Geffen incites social media riot after posting photos "quarantined" on his $590 million superyacht
- UK's coronavirus advisor has damning history of flawed predictions with devastating consequences
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Canadian military ready to mobilize 24,000 troops for COVID-19: Minister
- Anglo-American standard or Dutch treat - will the MH17 trial stop for lack of evidence or end in acquittal?
- Trump calls Pelosi a 'sick puppy' over coronavirus criticism
- Media fear mongering and panic reached a new height after CBS News caught using footage from an Italian hospital to describe conditions in New York City
- Coronavirus 'Pandemic' - Question Everything
- UK's coronavirus advisor has damning history of flawed predictions with devastating consequences
- Coronavirus - Creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests
- Best of the Web: "This is what a police state is like": UK's ex-supreme court judge lambasts policing, 'collective hysteria' and the lockdown
- Do not let this coronavirus lead to a 9/11-style erosion of civil liberties
- Israel pummels Gaza Strip with aerial assault as it struggles to battle pandemic
- Rosneft outmaneuvers US sanctions, sells its Venezuelan assets to the Russian government
- Iraq: US-led coalition leaves northern Iraq headquarters, exits from several bases
- France sanctions hydroxychloroquine drug treatment after 78 of 80 patients recover from COVID-19 within five days
- The "Three Little Pigs" prepare for the "wolf": How Russia, US and China are responding to COVID-19
- Kremlinology 2.0: Is Vladimir Putin still in charge at the Kremlin?
- 'We'll go our own way': North Korea says it 'dropped interest' in talks with US after Pompeo's call for more pressure
- Pompeovirus? Iran creatively takes aim at US Secretary of State for sanctions pressure amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Delusional? Gantz will block West Bank annexation, Palestinians are at last a 'player' and J Street sees upside in Israeli politics
- DOJ opens probe into Senate stock sell-off in wake of coronavirus briefings
- Prominent Chinese bank CICC slashes China's 2020 growth forecast to 2%
- SOTT Focus: 10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic
- OffGuardian errors on coronavirus? FRN responds to reader's objection
- Company charged millions for pro-America ads that never aired in Afghanistan, lawsuit alleges
- Police and military begin door to door searches to hunt down New Yorkers seeking refuge in Rhode Island
- Sweden says no to quarantine - is this the most reckless or the most proportionate Covid-19 response in the West?
- UK police creates hotline for people to snitch on their neighbors
- Midnight on Planet Lockdown: Bob Dylan releases new ballad dissecting Kennedy assassination
- Billionaire David Geffen incites social media riot after posting photos "quarantined" on his $590 million superyacht
- SOTT Focus: Better Flu Season Than Average? Covid-19 Yet to Impact Europe's Overall Mortality
- Faster than any virus: The sickness of snitching spreads
- Protecting the vulnerable? Elderly woman dies after being smacked for not social distancing
- At least 28 Afghan security forces personnel/soldiers killed by Taliban, prisoner release on hold
- Plane carrying medical supplies crashes and explodes into a fireball - 8 people dead
- No new cases in Hubei, China, 93% recovery rate - and other worldwide Covid-19 news
- Authoritarian hysteria: Armed vigilantes chop down tree, block driveway to force neighbor into quarantine
- Fascism: Maryland ups the ante on coronavirus quarantine enforcement with $5,000 fine or one year in PRISON
- Scientists must look dispassionately at Covid-19 so they can see what it is, not what they fear: Rushed science can be bad science
- Italy's lockdown has been a recipe for disaster
- Moscow mayor issues strict Covid-19 pandemic order, stopping short of complete lockdown - UPDATE: Russia extends lockdown to entire country
- The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: Harvard professor exposes Google and Facebook
- Ancient bones reveal Irish are not Celts after all
- Scientists uncover faint stencils in Timor-Leste cave which sheds light into human colonisation of Australia
- 3,400-year-old Mesoamerican ball court sheds light on the mythic origins of the game
- The eugenicists were mostly the Woke people of their day
- The Black Death, social distancing and summer holidays
- Archaeologists call find at Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site 'another Newgrange'
- Prehistoric artifacts suggest a Neolithic Era independently developed in New Guinea
- Scientists agree: Younger Dryas impact event wiped out ancient civilization
- Pepe Escobar - A meeting of Chinese and Greek/Latin stoicism
- How the Soviet Union defeated a smallpox epidemic in a matter of 19 days
- General Smedley Butler and the 'Wall Street Putsch' against President Roosevelt revisited
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Researchers create a 'funnel' of light
- DNA riddle: how cells access data from 'genetic cotton reels'
- Planetary defenders: Asteroid deflection code validated
- Has your brain evolved to hoard supplies and shame others for doing the same?
- Genomic studies yield more hints of higher-level order in our DNA
- Billion-year-old algae and the discovery of newer genes hint at land plants' origin
- Researchers take 'strange' glimpse into neutron stars and symmetry violation
- NASA data shows gas is leaking from Uranus
- 18-year-old blind pianist is so talented that scientists are studying his brain to learn why
- Tsunami-like rampaging quasars can rip their host galaxies to shreds, new study reveals
- Australia found a way to save water from plastic pollution and we can start doing the same
- Coronavirus and disease from outer space - Q & A with Dr. Wickramasinghe
- Sleep inconsistency may increase risk to cardiovascular health
- Scientists 'reset' the age of stem cells from a supercentenarian who lived to 114
- Finally, an origin-of-life scientist debates evolution skeptic James Tour
- Squids can edit their own genes
- The size of Comet ATLAS
- Ancestor of all animals identified in Australian fossils
- Forget the woolly mammoth—let's resurrect some extinct plants
- String Theory: A dream and a nightmare
- Lightning bolt kills 6 farm workers in Maharashtra, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Twilight Zone city exodus nobody welcome
- Severe storms spawn '100-year flood' in Cleveland, Ohio
- Breathtaking circumhorizontal arc rainbow captured above Lake Sammamish, Washington
- Winter returns to Germany as snow falls across the country
- 7 killed by floods in northern Syria
- About 100 starlings found dead on road in Switzerland
- At least 17 reported tornadoes hit Central US during severe weather outbreak
- Hundreds of families displaced by flooding due to ongoing heavy rains in western Kenya
- Heavy rains bring flash flooding to Saudi Arabia
- With India on lockdown, endangered sea turtles on course to lay SIXTY MILLION eggs this year
- Severe Spring frosts destroy crops across Europe
- Out-of-season snow falls in Tokyo, Japan
- 8 inches of overnight rainfall brings flash flooding to Kauai, Hawaii
- Elderly woman dies in attack by 3 dogs in New South Wales, Australia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is global food rationing here?
- Arkansas tornado doubles in size in seconds, tears through city
- Sinkhole opens up to swallow Ecuador's tallest waterfall
- Sandstorms in Saudi Arabia and Qatar
- Up to 2 feet of fresh snow blankets high regions of Himachal Pradesh, India
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Legal marijuana products too strong for pain relief
- Flashback: What doctors don't want you to know: Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death in US
- SOTT Focus: Manipulated Covid-19 Numbers Are Fueling Hysteria and Lock Downs
- SOTT Focus: First, Do No Harm: If Primary Healthcare Remains Shut Down, Toll on Elderly Will be Worse Than COVID-19
- Benefits of massage therapy
- Manufactured pandemic: 'They're testing people for ANY strain of Coronavirus, not COVID-19 specifically' - US scientist
- Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 priorities: Therapeutics now or vaccines later?
- Best of the Web: New England Journal of Medicine: Coronavirus mortality rate may be much closer to a very bad flu
- Long-term analysis shows GM cotton no match for insects in India
- How Grandmother's gargling remedy could help abate the coronavirus
- Boost your immune system with herbs, food, supplements and lifestyle changes!
- This relaxation exercise can help you fall asleep in 60 seconds
- Barbara Loe Fisher: The National Plan to Vaccinate Every American
- US autism rates up 10 percent in new CDC report
- High salt diet weakens the immune system
- Bahrain, Belgium successfully treating coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine
- 'Utterly unreliable'! University of Oxford researchers stop relying on WHO for modeling data
- Not a surprise: Glyphosate-based herbicides are bad for your mental health
- Antiviral benefits of Elderberry
- The mind of Covid-19: Don't succumb to groupthink
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
- Best Hits: Russian foreign minister Lavrov's greatest achievements and public gaffes as he turns 70
- Penguin-perks: Penguins take tour of Chicago aquarium during shutdown
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
Quote of the Day
There are two freedoms: the false, where a man is free to do what he likes; and the true, where he is free to do what he ought.
Recent Comments
Which would make sense if it is not about a flu virus, but something political beyond the southern border...
In the spirit of "questioning everything", my question is: Why are bearded men in the media reporting on the importance of hygiene during this...
The scientist here gives sound logical and critical exposure to a criminal act that may seek to pass off under plausible deniability as...
If you have the potential, the employer will take you with pleasure to work. True when I was interviewed, I learned how to enter a press release...
Can someone in the uk please fund some legal action against Neil Ferguson for his dodgy science on this, he has destroyed many lives and deserves...
Comment: See also: