© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Something out of the Twilight Zone series, cities empty after a disaster only to be met by angry locals in remote towns and cities and told to keep moving and do not come to this place. We are seeing the same from Europe to the UK to the USA, small towns closing access to part time residents or AirBNB renters escaping. With few airlines flying skies will be clearer to look for incredibly southern Noctilucent Clouds and comet C/2019 Y4 ATLAS as it brightens between the Big and Little Dippers.