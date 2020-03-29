Is This Not The Definition of Totalitarian Oppression?

The COVID-19 charade is the biggest single disruption of human society in modern history, perhaps ever in human history.This "health crisis" is a Big Lie. It is the biggest Big Lie in history.The fabric of societies has been shredded, human interactions have been altered, economies decimated. All based on a manufactured pretext, mass manipulation, and media-inducted mass panic.Humanity was treated to a similar crippling shock event with false flag event of 9/11, the manufactured global "war on terrorism". But this one dwarfs all previous events, and all previous wars, including the world wars.The authorities — global, national, regional, local, community by community — have moved in terrifying lockstep. This is the Deep State, out in the open.They have crashed every economy. Businesses large and small, shut down and lost, lives and livelihoods at risk. They have imposed every variation of martial law, including the imposition of behavioral martial law, household to household, person to person. Human beings are literal prisoners, "sheltering at home" like caged animals. Those who fail to "heed" home imprisonment are threatened with unprecedented police actions. "Hot spots" such as California and New York remain on strict lock down, its corrupt governors, eager to commit new untold actions under the cover of "public safety", offer no hope for reopening while extorting for federal bailout funds. "Non-compliant" businesses in Los Angeles have been threatened with utility shutoffs. Local police refuse to respond to all but "emergency" calls, even while the streets become increasingly deadly. Suicides, violence, civil unrest, looting, rioting, and more are possible as tensions rise.As the tidal wave of panic overwhelms all of life itself, people become oblivious to facts, oblivious of clear evidence that they have been and continue to be criminally manipulated, exploited, and controlled.In the White House press conference of 23 March 2020, US Vice President and Coronavirus task force leader Mike Pence stated that "9 of 10 people who think they have coronavirus, do not even have it" .Even now, with hysteria at earth-shattering maximum, even including the worst actual infection and death counts, the outlandish projections of a few weeks ago have not materialized.The propaganda has been so effective, so overwhelming — everywhere, inescapable —They do not seem to notice or care that various populations and nations (China, South Korea and others) are well into full recovery. Barring some new manufactured twist or super mutation, COVID-19, like any virus, will run its course and be done, perhaps in a matter of months. Yet the petrified and the paranoid do not want to believe or hope for this strong likelihood.Human society, more technologically advanced than ever before, stupider, more brain-addled and weaker than ever before.This is indeed a global pandemic: a pandemic of insanity. Of evil, and the most massive brainwashing operation in history. Who but a tiny fraction of humanity is even asking questions, while the jackboot of all jackboots crushes our collective throats?Submissive collectivism, militantly enforced as well as self-imposed. Indeed, we are watching our societies fail, from both top-down and bottom up.We should indeed be unifying. Against the brainwashing and deception. Against all of those who are using it for their unsavory and brutal purposes, who are literally killing us now, and who are even withholding cures, aid, and relief. Against the sheeple who enable and accept the surrender of our every freedom.Irreparable damage has been done. Precedents have been set, some irreversibly.Even once recovery comes, this crisis has proven that "we" are not in control. "They" are, and they are powerful enough to have totally and literally conquered all of humanity — us, you and me — in mere days and weeks. The masses have not only spinelessly and unquestioningly capitulated, they are begging for more.Wake up. Wake up now.