Automobile, railway, pedestrian and river checkpoints on the Russian border will go on a lockdown on Monday in order to prevent Covid-19 from spreading across the country, the government has announced.The border bandeparting from the country. Russian truck drivers serving international routes, as well as the crews of trains and river vessels, will be able to return home. Exceptions will also be made for the residents of the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as Russian passport holders living in the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.Russia has been recently taking a large-scale effort to tackle the highly contagious disease, which included canceling all regular and charter flights in and out of the country.The whole next week had been declared a paid nationwide holiday, with the public advised to stay indoors. Restaurants, parks, cinemas and other establishments where large groups of people can gather, except the most essential ones, will also shut down.The overall number of infected now stands at 1,264 in Russia, with 228 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Up to seven Covid-19 patients have died.