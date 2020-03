© REUTERS/Strategic Culture



What We Know So Far...

powerful forces have made an effort to steer governments into chaos in a global putsch for a new fascist dictatorship

An Opportunity Amidst the Crisis

elements of national reflexes are being felt across the Trans Atlantic- from Spain's nationalization of their healthcare system to President Trump's efforts to invoke national controls

The Four Laws

nor have the privilege of being saved by taxpayers' money

The oversaturation of information overwhelms the senses and is almost designed to inflame the mass panic, which has taken a life of its own and even threatens to trigger a total financial blowout of the trans Atlantic bubble economy. What people thought the American elections were just a few weeks ago has profoundly changed and the crisis has induced even Tulsi Gabbard to step down and endorse creepy Joe Biden while Bernie's campaign crumbles slowly into oblivion.In the midst of this disorder threatening to turn nation states upside down, some perspective is in order.Whether or not the coronavirus is a bioweapon as some analysts (and certain government officials) claim, or whether it is a wind egg as was outlined poignantly by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg , the fact remains thatThe forum stated that "Event 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic." on Contagion Live stated "by its end, worldwide leaders were faced with a pandemic that involved more than 10 million cases, with the disease spreading rapidly through low-income districts of "mega-cities" around the world.This is a bit jarring as we compare these October 2019 scenarios to the events unfolding today.One invariant of the many presentations that occurred during Event 201 (which were recorded and are still available on the official website) is the conspicuous absence of nation states playing any guiding role to solve this "hypothetical" global crisis. Representatives of the deep state performing at the event continuously emphasized the need for new regimes for global governance, data and perception management, financial distribution and crisis management by the private sector and civil society. ButHarkening back to the memories ofwhich called for a new "Pearl Harbor-like" crisis to polarize the population months before 9-11 was unleashed,Just as we saw in the days and weeks preceding 9-11, the oligarchy wants chaos and they want nation states to crumble in the midst of the emerging storm.The obvious maliciousness of this Dark Age agenda aside, the question should be asked: is there a positive angle anywhere to be found amidst this desire for controlled chaos?and this ironical dual meaning applies as much to today's global crisis as anything else.The reason is that a race is being waged between those forces representing legitimate nation states of the world in defense of the people vs. those Malthusian technocrats who are committed to managing this crisis in defense of themselves. It has been known since ancient times thatIn spite of the 70 years of moral decay since FDR's untimely death,in his announced national bank plans for his country , which if successful, would create new mechanisms to finance the long-term infrastructure which Mexico (and all western nations) so desperately needs.In demonstrating what a real nation does when it is guided by leaders who actually care about their people, President Xi Jinping recently said recent press release by Executive Intelligence Review provided a four-fold remedy currently in circulation across western governments and very much worth reviewing now:"1.and units, which will no longer have any access to the assets of the commercial banks,. The toxic paper of these banks, including their outstanding financial derivatives contracts, must be written off. Legitimate receivables that are connected with the real economy or with pensions and other assets of working people should be classified as valid in the new system as well. Some types of claims for payment must be provisionally frozen and reviewed for validity by Federal institutions.""2., in the tradition of Alexander Hamilton or on the model of the German Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Reconstruction Finance Corporation) after World War II. Their purpose isthat will provide the physical economy with the necessary funds. The issuance of these credits must be guided by the principles of high energy-flux density and an optimal increase of the productivity of productive capacities and the powers of labor, through an emphasis on scientific and technological progress.""3. Among the participating countries, a system of fixed parities must be established, and cooperation treaties must be established among sovereign states for the purpose of. These treaties together represent in fact a New Bretton Woods system as it was intended by Roosevelt, with the explicit intention of providing credit.""4.— to accommodate a world population of presently almost eight billion people — must be facilitated through an international crash program forsuch as the coronavirus. This increase in productivity must also be enabled, as this concept has been developed by the economist Lyndon LaRouche."If America is going to avoid the fate of Germany in 1932, then Trump should take the opportunity to pull thousands of American troops out of the Middle East under a genuine mobilization to. If a major banking reform is initiated as outlined in the above EIR proposal and if western nations heed President Xi Jinping's brilliant calls for a global "Health Silk Road" then there is reason for great hope even amidst the despair of the current crisis.