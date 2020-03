© Getty

It is their attempt to close down debate that is most troubling.

The sneering at 'armchair epidemiologists' misunderstands how important critical debate is.A virus is sweeping Europe: the virus of obedience.A new intolerance is spreading. It is a kind of bigotry that suggests that those of us who are not epidemiologists should just shut the fuck up and accept and act upon what we are being told by those who are. As non-experts, we are exhorted to submit humbly to those who apparently know what is best for us - to defer to expertise and stop second-guessing uncertainty.Yes, we may all feel angry about certain comments made on social media. There are some pretty moronic things being said and circulated. But the idea that this should be stopped or managed by overseers, whether it is Twitter moderators or WhatsApp administrators, is plain wrong. If anything, we should welcome the spread of discussion. It shows that ordinary people, just like the experts, are trying to make sense of the madness of our times.The demand for obedience, the intolerance towards ordinary people's efforts to get a handle on reality, is an indulgence that might flatter the egos of self-appointed experts. But it does a disservice to society, and to experts too, in fact.For example, two weeks ago we were told that people assembling in large gatherings in open sports stadiums was not a major threat. Today, we are being told that walking in a park with someone without observing the two-metre distance rule is an act of irresponsibility. If we accept, and perhaps we should, that new data has come to light that shows such measures are now needed, then this would make sense. But no such explanation has been made.True experts will welcome our 'intrusion' into their space. Unlike the moral guardians who believe their insights trump those of the plebs, those genuinely fighting to help solve the coronavirus crisis know that this is a battle that will take place on many fronts - the scientific, the political and the social. They know, too, that it will be wrong and counterproductive for them to isolate themselves from public debate. Their self-value rests upon how well they can respond to public pressure. As Erwin Schrödinger, the great Austrian physicist, put it: 'If you cannot - in the long run - tell everyone what you have been doing, your doing has been worthless.'To optimise outcomes, we need to strengthen, not weaken, the division of labour between experts and non-experts.This ought to be the message of our times.Dr Norman Lewis is a writer and managing director of Futures Diagnosis