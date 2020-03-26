© Nobel Media AB 2013



The US will see a turning point in the battle to contain coronavirus sooner than expected, according to the Nobel laureate who correctly predicted when China would get through the worst of its crisis.Stanford University biology professor Michael Levitt, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, saidassured Levitt, who correctly predicted early on that China would get through the worst of the outbreak by mid-February.His optimistic report on China said the country would peak with aroundHe was not far off:Now Levitt is looking at 78 countries that have reported more than 50 new infections each day.He said he focuses on new cases — as opposed to overall totals — and sees "signs of recovery" in each of the places.Levitt said, without offering a concrete date for when the US may see its turning point.as of Tuesday afternoon, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.Levitt acknowledged that not all cases have been detected in some countries, but their death tolls are on track with his findings, the outlet reported.