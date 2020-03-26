Dr. Shiva went on to say that the media and the "Deep State" are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the virus. The story has received over two million views since the article was published over a week ago. In the meantime, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a board-certified family practioner in New York, treated 350 coronavirus patients with 100% success using Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate.
After the story went viral, Dr. Shiva came out with a follow-up video that goes into a great detail to explain the real truth about coronavirus and why we need to focus more on immune health. You can watch his first video. Just as we thought we are done with story, on Friday night, Dr. Shiva doubles down his attack on "Deep State," and even went as far as naming names,
In his latest tweet, Dr. Shiva said: "Glad to see @realDonaldTrump is reading my tweets! Time to expose "Deep State" Emperor Fauci & his "illustrious" career of #FakeScienceimposing "one-size-fits-all" Medieval Mandated Medicine to profit his BIG PHARMA minions, the expense of crashing our economy. More to come...."
"Deep State" Emperor Fauci" is a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic.
Below is his first video on how coronavirus works and why it is time to talk about Immune Health as the world grapples with deadly virus.
