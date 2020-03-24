



What do the new restrictions involve?

shopping for necessities, as infrequently as possible;

one form of exercise a day, such as running or cycling, alone or with household members;

for medical or care needs, for example to help a vulnerable person;

travelling to and from work, but only if you cannot work from home.

What enforcement action will there be?

How long will it last?

What is this meant to do?

Will it work?

What has been the situation up till now?

What was the background to the move?

What's happened in other countries?

In brief: an Italian-style lockdown to force people to stay at home beyond a small range of very limited circumstances. Under the terms explained by Boris Johnson in his TV address, people will be allowed to leave home only for the following reasons:Meeting friends, shopping for anything beyond essentials, and gathering in crowds are now banned.Johnson said that after that point, the government will relax the rules "if the evidence shows we are able to" - but this is by no means certain.The hope is to severely limit the scale of physical and social interaction, and thus slow the spread of the coronavirus so that the growth in cases does not overwhelm the NHS and lead to mass deaths. As Johnson put it: "Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope."This remains to be seen - and given the time lag between infections and people becoming critically ill, it will be up to two weeks before any benefits are realised. On Monday, Italy recorded a slight reduction in the number of coronavirus deaths, two weeks after it introduced a national lockdown. So the UK can expect an exponential growth in infections and deaths first, before - hopefully - the curve flattens.Many other European countries have taken a lockdown approach, generally a week or so before the UK. Italy saw a ban on almost all movement in the north of the country which was extended, and then intensified, with only a selection of vital shops and businesses allowed to open, and police checking on people's movements. Spain and France have taken similar measures.The most extreme approach was taken in China, where authorities essentially sealed off 11 million people in Wuhan, where the virus first began spreading, before extending the quarantine zone to take in more than 50 million people. People were kept in apartment blocks, with visitors and almost all outside movements banned. Other measures included compulsory temperature tests, and the placing of those feared to be ill in isolation.