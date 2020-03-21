© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard



French law enforcers have slapped fines on tens of thousands of uncooperative citizens, less than a week after the government introduced restrictions on non-essential travel and business in an effort to combat Covid-19.The Ministry of Interior disclosed on Saturday that police across the country had carried out 867,695 inspections. As a result, cops reported some 38,994 instances of non-compliance resulting in fines between Tuesday and Friday. French authorities have also warned that they will become stricter with enforcement going forward., according to an advocacy group for the disadvantaged. However, the group did not disclose how many people living on the streets have been penalized for violating the lockdown.French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that people should work from home wherever possible, andAs part of the extreme measures,