© Mossos



Police cordoned off a section of Barcelona's El Prat airport after an apparent failed Islamist attack, in which two men drove a car through the terminal building's doors.The Mossos d'Esquadra, Barcelona's police force, confirmed thatTechnicians from Spain's bomb squad Tedax were also deployed to investigate the vehicle which was found to not contain any explosive devices.Despite reports that the perpetrators shouted Islamist slogans, the police are not currently treating the incident as a terrorist attack. In spite of the bizarre incident, the airport remains open and is functioning normally.Authorities have yet to rule out terrorism as a motive. However,, according to Interior Minister Miquel Buch and Commissioner Eduard Sallent.