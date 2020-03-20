© Reuters / Mike Blake

Small gains for stocks after drastic plunge, but Bank of America declares recession

Saudi Arabia limits worship at Mecca & Medina mosques, risking tighter crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

'Inhumane & reckless': Twitter silences Venezuela's anti-coronavirus chief as IMF denies emergency loan

NASA shuts down 2 more rocket facilities after engineer tests positive for Covid-19, in 'major setback' to 2024 moon flight hopes

Cannes Film Festival postponed to end of June over coronavirus

Texas court stays second execution in a week 'because of coronavirus'

Chill, Netflix to cut European traffic after EU said it overloads internet during Covid-19 quarantine

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a mandatory "stay at home" order to all residents, shuttering all businesses beyond "critical sectors" while suggesting the state's hospitals could soon hit their breaking point.Businesses to remain open during the lockdown include banks, pharmacies, gas stations, as well as grocery stores and restaurants - though the latter will be confined to carry-out and delivery only.Newsom expressed concern during a presser on Thursday night that tens of thousands of patients could soon swarm California's hospitals as the disease rapidly spreads across the state, putting healthcare facilities far beyond capacity. He earlier projected that some 56 percent of the state's residents - or over 25 million people - could contract the illness within eight weeks' time.More than 1,000 Californians have contracted the coronavirus, with 18 deaths, as fatalities nationwide soar to over 200, out of more than 14,000 confirmed cases. The disease toll has climbed rapidly over the last week in the US, with thousands of new infections emerging in the space of a few days.As the new sweeping travel restrictions were announced in California, administration officials in Washington are mulling a closure of the US-Mexico border to stem the transmission of the illness, which could be announced as early as Friday, according to Reuters. The decision would mirror an earlier move to close the border between the US and Canada to nonessential travel announced on Wednesday.US stocks closed with moderate gains after a rollercoaster week. However, the Covid-19 coronavirus has continued to hammer investor confidence, and Bank of America smells a recession.The Dow Jones gained 0.96 percent on Thursday, closing at just over 20,000 points. The NASDAQ Composite closed up 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 finished up 0.47 percent."Financial markets, in particular stock exchanges, tend to view uncertainty more negatively than bad news. For that reason, they almost always overestimate the impact of bad news and correct that overshot as the facts surrounding a situation become clearer," Peter C. Earle, research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, previously told RT.Though few in government will publicly use the dreaded 'R' word just yet, Bank of America chief economist, Michelle Meyer, circulated a note to her clients earlier on Thursday "declaring that the economy has fallen into a recession," CNBC reported."Jobs will be lost, wealth will be destroyed and confidence depressed," the letter continued, with Meyer adding that she expects the US economy to contract by 12 percent in the second quarter of the year, and the unemployment rate to nearly double.Muslims unable to enter the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina will no longer be allowed to pray in the overflow areas outside their walls, the Saudi government decided ahead of Friday prayers in a bid to contain Covid-19 spread.Congregational and Friday prayers have been suspended at every single other mosque in Saudi Arabia, an unprecedented move for the devout country.Amid crushing US sanctions and IMF rejection already making Venezuela's struggle with Covid-19 difficult, Twitter now seems to have hobbled the country's vice-president and head of coronavirus response, Delcy Rodriguez.Both the personal and the official Twitter account belonging to Rodriguez were "temporarily restricted" on Thursday over "unusual activity," with old tweets still visible to those who choose to view them, but no new tweets available after Wednesday.NASA has announced the closure of two rocket production and testing centers after an engineer at one facility contracted the coronavirus, potentially shattering the ambitious dream of a manned Moon mission in 2024.The organizers of France's Cannes Film Festival have finally postponed the two-week cinema event until the end of June, ending weeks of speculation over the star-studded affair which has never been postponed in its history.The festival, originally scheduled for May 12 to 23, has been tentatively moved to the end of June into July, but may be postponed even further, organizers announced on Thursday, as France remains under lockdown and the coronavirus death toll in the country ticks up to 372.A Texas appeals court has issued a 60-day stay of execution for convicted murderer Tracy Beatty, citing the "enormous resources" needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis - its second such decision this week.Beatty's lawyer filed to halt the execution on Monday, citing the "unprecedented proportions" of the pandemic, which has killed three people in Texas and infected at least 95. He was apparently inspired by a similar decision made earlier that day to stay the execution of fellow death-row inmate John Hummel, who was sentenced to death in 2011 after killing his pregnant wife, his father in law, and his 5-year-old daughter and setting their house on fire to cover up the crime.Movie and TV streaming service Netflix says it will cut its bit rates across Europe by a quarter to ease the internet burden as coronavirus quarantines have forced millions of people to stay home all day.Netflix's move comes after the EU's Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton urged the service to help address the additional strain on internet services.