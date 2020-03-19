Plunging oil prices could be headed a lot lower - possibly below zero, according to one Wall Street analyst.West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell by more than 10 percent Wednesday to near $24 a barrel, a level last seen in April 2002."Oil prices can go negative," wrote Paul Sankey, managing director at Mizuho Securities.The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the U.S. and global economy to a standstill by prompting "shelter in place" orders, social distancing between people and the cancellation of non-essential travel. The sharp slowdown in economic activity has curtailed the need for oil.For now, President Trump has ordered the Department of Energy to take advantage of low prices by stepping into the market and buying oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.The reserve can build at 2 million barrels per day, meaning that it has four months until it's at capacity, Sankey said.He warns the demand destruction caused by COVID-19 and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could cause inventories to swell by 900 million barrels in the second quarter alone. He estimates the world currently has about 1.5 billion barrels of available storage.Blanch's worst-case scenario isn't as dire as Sankey's."In a severe scenario, if the market struggles to find a home for surplus barrels, then oil prices might have to trade down into the teens," he wrote.