Andrew Korybko

The world is still trying to figure out why Russia rejected its OPEC+ partners' request late last week to further curtail its oil production next month, with this surprise decision prompting the Saudis to wage their oil price war that'sThe prevailing theory is that Moscow sought to simultaneously take down its American shale rivals while chipping away at some of Riyadh's gradually declining market share, timing its move to coincide with the US' campaign season and Saudi Arabia's continued political uncertainty for maximum effect. That explanation is indeed plausible but focuses almost entirely on Russia's economic motivations,in this decision than most observers have yet to realize.The Russian economy has been comparatively more successful than the Saudi one in diversifying its budgetary dependence away from resource sales, but a lot of work still remains to be done, andof transforming the country's economy into a so-called "normal" (non-resource) oneat the absolute earliest in the best-case scenario. For the time being,both in the sense of the billions of dollars of revenue that they generate each year and the political influence that they bestow Moscow with vis-a-vis its partners (though it should be said that its customers also exercise their own influence upon it as well which was seen most clearly during the 2005-2006 Ukrainian gas crisis). Furthermore, they're expected to help fund President Putin's signature $400 billion "National Development Projects" Although Russia has impressive reserves and a hefty stockpile of gold , its long-term budgetary planning is still dependent to a large degree on maintaining the stable inflow of energy-generated revenue. That might be more difficult to guarantee than ever beforewhich the US is weaponizing for geostrategic ends against Russia. In other words, while the country's short-term economic interests rest in keeping oil prices high, this trend might counterproductively work against its long-term strategic ones related to balancing the budget and retaining its influence abroad. For example,if it can successfully delay the construction of Nord Stream II, and it also has plans to double its exports in order to ultimately sell five times as much of this resource to the world's fastest growing energy market than Russia will . In addition, the US provocatively wants to poach the entire Belarusian energy market too.These goals might appear unrealistic at the moment, but they shouldn't be discounted as impossible no matter what many Alt-Media pundits have claimed for self-serving political/ideological reasons. The Russian state has the responsibility to take all threats, both present or latent, very seriously in order to ensure that the country's long-term interests aren't negatively affected.(which in turn predictably led to Saudi Arabia's de-facto declaration of an oil price war) in an attempt to thwart this threat. This realization should lead toever since the US became the world's largest oil and gas producer . The Russian economy isn't yet at the point where the country could comfortably adapt to this reality and all of the potentially "dark scenarios" that it entails, hence why Moscow finally struck back last week.against Russia than ever before, though taking the fateful step that predictably prompted Saudi Arabia to wage its oil price warto say nothing of contributing toIt might very well be that Russian strategists wagered that it's "now or never", anticipating what they might have believed to be an "inevitable" crisis as a result of COVID-19's " economic contagion " in order to justify taking proactive measures to increase the odds of their country shaping the eventual outcome. Whatever the specific motivations might have been for Russia's decision, it's impossible to separate them from its grand geostrategic calculations, something that the almost purely economic-focused analyses on this issue fail to acknowledge.