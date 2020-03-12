© AP/John Moore

"So far no contacts have been planned. At the same time, if necessary, they will be implemented immediately. Moreover, we have very close and constructive relations with these countries."

"I want to remind you that Riyadh has denied reports of any kind of a price war, especially against Russia. We are dealing with a number of factors that led to a significant reduction in the price for oil and energy products. We are all in the same boat together in this situation."

No talks have been planned with Saudi Arabia and other oil producing countries in the region regarding falling crude prices, according to the Kremlin. However, negotiations will be held immediately if necessary, it added. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said:Last week, the OPEC+ nations failed to agree on production cuts. Following the disagreement,When asked about the reported oil price war, Peskov told reporters:Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this weekfrom the current turbulence. He added that plummeting oil prices were not a surprise for Russia, and that Moscow isn't ruling out further cooperation with OPEC and allied oil producers.