© Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images



The UK government has proposed closing the book on most unsolved killings during the Troubles, prompting dismay from the Irish government and Northern Ireland's nationalist parties.A new independent body will review cases, and only those deemed to have compelling new evidence and a realistic prospect of prosecution will receive a full police investigation, the government announced on Wednesday."Once cases have been considered there will be a legal bar on any future investigation occurring," the Northern Ireland Office said. "This will end the cycle of reinvestigations for the families of victims and (army) veterans."Previously all or most cases were going to receive a full investigation, a process estimated to last a decade and cost £400m.Families of victims in cases excluded from police investigations will receive "information" about the deaths, said Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary. "I hope that by giving as many families as possible information on how their loved ones lost their lives, we can help ease the difficult process of reconciliation."Boris Johnson's government has promised to table the legislation before the end of April.Michelle O'Neill, Northern Ireland's deputy first minister and deputy leader of Sinn Féin, accused Downing Street of breaching previous commitments.The SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, said his party would resist what he called an act of "spectacular bad faith".Grainne Teggart, Amnesty UK campaigns manager for Northern Ireland, said:"These proposals are a further betrayal of victims already let down by the government's failure to put in place mechanisms to deliver truth, justice and accountability."The revised legacy plans were published on the same day the government disclosed a plan to limit prosecutions against soldiers and veterans who have served abroad - which does not cover Northern Ireland.