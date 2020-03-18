Dengue fever patients
© YouTube/Al Jazeera English (screen capture)
Dengue fever cases are soaring in Latin America, all the way from Mexico to Chile. The mosquito-borne illness has become one of the most common reasons for hospitalisation. More than three million cases - a figure six times higher than the previous year - were reported in Latin America last year and the upward trend is continuing. One Colombian city has seen a 500 percent increase in cases in a month.


Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cali, Colombia.