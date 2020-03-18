Venetian canals are the clearest they have been in living memory after Italy's coronavirus lockdown caused a drop in pollution.In a rare welcome side-effect of the health crisis, the usually murky waterways are clear enough to see the schools of fish under the water.White swans are also roaming the canals in a city where the usually overloaded piazzas and alleyways have become almost deserted.One Venetian local, Marco Capovilla, said he 'had never seen' the water so clear after filming some of the fish under the surface.Capovilla, 40, described the 'striking' clarity of the water in contrast to the usually dirty canals.Bank worker Martina Bettoni, 33, said: 'Seeing so many fish in the canals was extremely rare before the quarantine.'I hope we'll learn from this tragic time, and that when this is over Venice will be able to strike a balance between tourist crowds and cleanliness.'The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said nitrogen oxide levels appeared to have fallen by around 10 per cent in the last four weeks.'Most of its emissions sources are located at the surface and are generated by human activities such as traffic, production of energy, residential heating, industries,' the group said.However, they warned that some sources of pollution could increase. For example, people may use private cars more often to avoid public transport.Venice landmarks such as St Mark's Square have become almost deserted with gondolas empty in a reversal of the city's usual overcrowding problem.Last month's Carnival was cancelled, flights have been scrapped, borders are closing and foreign governments are advising against travel to Italy.The city is usually one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than a million visitors from China alone last year.The head of the Veneto region which includes Venice has said virus tests will be ramped up from 3,000 to more than 11,000 per day.'Even if we find just one positive case, it means we will have 10 less infections,' said Luca Zaia.'I don't really care about the budget. It is less important than the lives of our citizens.'The governor has called on 'everyone to remain in isolation' to avoid putting hospitals under further strain.'If you do not follow the rules, the healthcare system will crash and I will have to impose a curfew,' Zaia said.