© Reuters / Bastiaan Slabbers

Cops in Philadelphia have stopped making arrests for an array of crimes - including drugs, theft and sex work - adopting a catch-and-release policy for the span of the Covid-19 crisis, in what some saw as a step toward anarchy.The city's (perhaps aptly named) Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw ordered the dramatic policy change on Tuesday, detailed in a memo leaked to local media outlets.A number of netizens saw the move as an open invitation to looters to start filling their pockets, with some wondering what other crimes might be allowed to slide as police are directed to look the other way.Others interpreted the change in procedure as an object lesson on the need for the Second Amendment, with many encouraging their fellow commenters to find a way to defend themselves in the event of a crime wave.Some took a wholly different approach to the news, however, planning out mock crime sprees while the opportunity presents itself.