Putin: Russians will vote on constitution changes on April 22 if coronavirus situation allows
RT
Wed, 18 Mar 2020 03:08 UTC
The decree setting the date for the upcoming vote was signed by the president on Tuesday. Voters will be asked one simple question: 'Do you support the constitutional changes?'
The package of constitutional amendments was tabled by Putin in January and approved by legislators earlier this month. The changes, among other things, envision extra powers for Russia's Upper House, restricting future president's time in office to two overall terms, and creating a new government body - the State Council.
The amendments also 'reset' the term count of the sitting president - effectively allowing Putin to run again in 2024. This addition, floated by MPs when they were considering the amendments, has created much controversy - and even prompted allegations that it was the true goal behind the whole exercise.
The vote on the amendments, however, will likely be postponed if the coronavirus pandemic spreads across Russia.
"Even considering all the importance of the constitutional changes, there's nothing more important than health and lives of our compatriots," Putin stressed.
So far, Russia has 114 confirmed cases of the disease but no deaths. Thousands of people, who returned from coronavirus hotspot countries or had close contact with individuals who did, remain quarantined and under medical surveillance.
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
