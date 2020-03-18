© AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev



Given COVID-19, it's difficult to predict what may happen in the coming months. But if the spread is contained, Russia's nationwide vote on proposed constitutional changes will be held on April 22, Vladimir Putin has confirmed.The decree setting the date for the upcoming vote was signed by the president on Tuesday. Voters will be asked one simple question: 'Do you support the constitutional changes?'The vote on the amendments, however, will likely be postponed if the coronavirus pandemic spreads across Russia."Even considering all the importance of the constitutional changes, there's nothing more important than health and lives of our compatriots," Putin stressed.So far, Russia has 114 confirmed cases of the disease but no deaths. Thousands of people, who returned from coronavirus hotspot countries or had close contact with individuals who did, remain quarantined and under medical surveillance.