© Saudi Royal Palace/AFP via Getty



Authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia detained 298 public officials in a new alleged "anti-corruption push" amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi Wahhabi throne.The body provided no names and little additional details about the cases. Back in November 2017, dozens of high-ranking Saudi officials and figures were detained and placed in the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel under tight security over similar corruption charges.The detentions had been ordered by Saudi Arabia's so-called Anti-Corruption Committee headed by bin Salman in a crackdown widely believed to be aimed at consolidating his power. The new wave of arrests comes after authorities announced that they also seek to crack down on corruption by ordinary government employees.