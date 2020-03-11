© AFP/Brendan Smialowski



"When [Obama] said that the US is an exceptional nation, with special, exclusive rights in the world, I can't agree. God created us all equal and gave us equal rights. So, I think it is absolutely unreasonable to say that some people should have exclusive rights to anything."

"Why do they [oppose Nord Stream 2], what for? They wanted to ensure transit through Ukraine. It's rather strange, isn't it? So they are wooing Ukraine and have established external control over it, but they want Ukraine to be sustained by our money as well. They don't want to give Ukraine money themselves. They want Ukraine to receive something from us through transit fees."

"If sanctions remain, it means only one motive, to ensure competitive advantages for their LNG, for their liquefied gas. They are securing a market for their products, exclusively in their own selfish interests, and at the expense of European consumers."

Since first reaching the Kremlin,and is well placed to judge the status of Russo-American relations. It's hardly surprising that his evaluation is rather negative."[On a scale from one to five] I would give it a three," Putin said, in an interview with Russian news agency TASS, "Between a two and a three. More like a three, though." In the Russian school system, where students are graded out of five, 3 is roughly equivalent to a C-grade, and 2 to a D-grade.The president cited thesince the inauguration of Donald TrumpIn particular,"Look, we cooperate on counter-terrorism," he explained, "it was actually I who called Trump to thank the US for giving us information [about the terrorist cell]. They had been looking into them for a long time, and after that, the FBI provided information to the Federal Security Service."of the current relationship with the United States, focusing onThe Russian leader also expressed his disagreement with American exceptionalism, criticizing something once said by former President Barack Obama.He was also asked about his relationship with current and former presidents and noted thatIn particular, he recalled that he had "good relations" with George W. Bush, and acknowledged thatLast month, Putin said that security and peace on the planet depend largely on the stability of Russo-American relations, stressing that "these relations should be based on the principles of equality, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs."However, the president'ssuggesting that Washington wants to use Russian money to keep itself in Ukraine's good books.The president added thatif at a lower volume, and therefore- but they haven't been.