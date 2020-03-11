© Reuters/Eduardo Munoz



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the state National Guard to New Rochelle, a town in the affluent Westchester County, to enforce aThe troops will help clean and deliver food in the designated "containment area" in a one-mile (1.6 km) radius around the area where the contagion appears to have originated, until the lockdown is lifted on March 25."It is a dramatic action, butCuomo said at a news conference on Tuesday.Westchester County is a suburban area just north of New York City, wherewhile attending a bat mitzvah, a funeral and religious services at an area synagogue.All schools and houses of worship will be closed starting Friday, and the authorities are still determining which "large congregate facilities or gathering places" will be shuttered as well.Meanwhile, theon Tuesday, citing "abundance of caution" regarding the coronavirus outbreak, and will cut down the number of staff working there until further notice.There have beenwithaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).